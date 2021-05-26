KINCARDINE, ONT. -- Crews from Kincardine and surrounding departments are battling a major fire at the Sutton Park Inn in Kincardine, Ont.

Smoke can be seen from kilometres away.

It appears from the viewer video that a large part of the motel has been destroyed in the blaze.

Roadways surrounding the fire have been closed. There's no word on any injuries as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. More to come.