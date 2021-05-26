Advertisement
Crews battling major fire at a Kincardine, Ont. motel
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 2:54PM EDT
Fire at the Sutton Park Inn in Kincardine, Ont. on May 26, 2021. (Viewer video)
KINCARDINE, ONT. -- Crews from Kincardine and surrounding departments are battling a major fire at the Sutton Park Inn in Kincardine, Ont.
Smoke can be seen from kilometres away.
It appears from the viewer video that a large part of the motel has been destroyed in the blaze.
Roadways surrounding the fire have been closed. There's no word on any injuries as a result of the fire.
This is a developing story. More to come.