Crews battle fire in Sarnia

A home on the south edge of Sarnia was devastated by fire Friday morning.

Sarnia Fire Department officials say they were called the scene around 6 a.m.

The home is located at the corner of LaSalle Line and St. Clair Parkway, along the St. Clair River, and neighbours say it had been converted for rental units.

The lone person in the home made it out and told fire officials there are normally three people living in the house but the others weren't home this morning.

Investigators believe the fire started in the upper level which contains two bedrooms.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Roel Bus said modifications on the upper level presented some challenges.

"There was some construction up there, e-walls and stuff like that, some hidden spaces, which is always the most difficult part to fight fires in," said Bus.

An investigation is underway but a cause and damage estimate hasn't been established at this point.

Fire broke out at a home on the corner of LaSalle Line and St Clair Parkway on July 28, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

