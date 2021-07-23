LONDON, ONT. -- A snapped utility pole caused some traffic headaches for commuters in north London Friday morning.

Crews were called in to replace a snapped hydro pole near the intersection of Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue.

The pole was hit by a van around 10 a.m. and fell across Bernard.

Richmond was closed to traffic in both directions so that hydro crews could replace the pole.

That led to long detours for anyone looking to get in or out of the downtown.

There is no word yet if any charges will be laid.