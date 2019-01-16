Featured
Crash splits hydro pole, closing Adelaide in north end
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 6:01PM EST
Adelaide Street North was closed in both directions for several hours Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle accident.
The collision happened just before 2 p.m. on Adelaide just south of Huron Street.
The van involved in the collision sustained significant damage to the front end.
A hydro pole was also split in two pieces hanging over the road.
Police closed Adelaide in both directions between Victoria Street and Regent Street while London Hydro repaired the damage.