Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection

London police warn that a midtown intersection has been completely shut down to traffic due to a crash.

All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street after the crash happened around 6:20 a.m.

According to police, one driver was treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges but a hydro pole was damaged and London hydro crews are working to fix it.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area.