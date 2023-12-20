LONDON
London

    • Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection

    (Source: CTV News file photo)

    London police warn that a midtown intersection has been completely shut down to traffic due to a crash.

    All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street after the crash happened around 6:20 a.m.

    According to police, one driver was treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges but a hydro pole was damaged and London hydro crews are working to fix it.

    Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

