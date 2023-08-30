Crash sends two people to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Dorchester Road and Cashel Road in Thames Centre.

According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.

An investigation is ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell