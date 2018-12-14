

CTV London





A two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening has sent one man and two children to hospital with 'significant' injuries.

OPP say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oil Heritage Road and Churchill Line in Plympton Township.

According to investigators, a pickup truck was southbound on Oil Heritage Road when a mid-sized sedan pulled out in front of it and was struck.

Police say the pickup had the right of way, while Churchill Line is regulated by a stop sign.

Three people in the car, a 41-year-old man, eight-year-old and five-year-old children were extricated by fire and ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP say charges are possible.