

CTV London





OPP have laid charges against a transport truck driver following a crash near Ingersoll.

They say the transport collided with a pickup truck at the corner of Culloden Line and Mount Elgin Road Monday afternoon.

The pickup truck sustained significant damage but the driver and a passenger in the pickup had only minor injuries. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The speed limit in the area is 60 kilometers per hour.

The 53-year-old driver of the transport is charged with careless driving.