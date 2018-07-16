Featured
Crash near Ingersoll sends two people to hospital
OPP investigate a crash at Mount Elgin Road and Culloden Line near Ingersoll on Monday, July 16, 2018. (Twitter / OPP)
OPP have laid charges against a transport truck driver following a crash near Ingersoll.
They say the transport collided with a pickup truck at the corner of Culloden Line and Mount Elgin Road Monday afternoon.
The pickup truck sustained significant damage but the driver and a passenger in the pickup had only minor injuries. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The speed limit in the area is 60 kilometers per hour.
The 53-year-old driver of the transport is charged with careless driving.