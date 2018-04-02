

The Canadian Press





A 27-year-old Norwich woman is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing her car in Oxford County.

Provincial police say she ran a stop sign on Friday, entered a ditch and rolled several times with her vehicle landing on its roof in a farm field.

The woman was transported to a London hospital where she's being treated for what police described as "life-altering" injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.