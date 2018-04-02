Featured
Crash leaves woman with 'life altering injuries" say OPP
OPP cars
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 7:33AM EDT
A 27-year-old Norwich woman is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing her car in Oxford County.
Provincial police say she ran a stop sign on Friday, entered a ditch and rolled several times with her vehicle landing on its roof in a farm field.
The woman was transported to a London hospital where she's being treated for what police described as "life-altering" injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.