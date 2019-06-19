Featured
Crash involving transport and van sends two to hospital
A tractor trailer is damaged following a two-vehicle crash in St. Clair Township, Ont. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Source: OPP)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:31AM EDT
A tractor trailer and a van were heavily damaged following a crash in St. Clair Township but there were no major injuries.
OPP say last Wednesday about 4:55 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Kimball Road and Courtright Line.
They say a tractor trailer travelling westbound and a passenger van travelling northbound collided in the intersection.
The two occupants in the passenger van were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection at Courtright Line and Kimball Road was closed for several hours.