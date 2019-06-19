

A tractor trailer and a van were heavily damaged following a crash in St. Clair Township but there were no major injuries.

OPP say last Wednesday about 4:55 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Kimball Road and Courtright Line.

They say a tractor trailer travelling westbound and a passenger van travelling northbound collided in the intersection.

The two occupants in the passenger van were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection at Courtright Line and Kimball Road was closed for several hours.