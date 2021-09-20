Crash involving light post snarls traffic in south London

A collision involving a light standard at Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News) A collision involving a light standard at Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island