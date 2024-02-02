LONDON
    • Crash involving cyclist leads to charges for SUV driver

    A crash involving an SUV and a cyclist in Huron County has resulted in charges.

    Huron County OPP said the collision happened on the afternoon of Jan. 28 on Amberley Road, west of Wingham, Ont.

    When emergency responders arrived, they found a 73-year-old cyclist with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The cyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Police said the SUV driver remained at the scene.

    Police determined that both the SUV driver and cyclist were heading east on Amberley Road when the SUV hit the cyclist.

    The driver, a 54-year-old Morris-Turnberry resident, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

    They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge,

    Police would like to remind drivers that they are required by law to ensure their vehicle is at least one metre away from cyclists when overtaking them on a highway.

