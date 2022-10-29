Crash involving alleged stolen vehicle leads to multiple charges for Port Burwell pair

Two Port Burwell residents are facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Elgin County OPP responded to the three vehicle collision around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Heritage Line near Maple Grove Road in Bayham.

Police on scene were told the two occupants of an alleged stolen vehicle had fled the scene.

The occupant of another vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the two people in the other involved car were not injured.

The Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Elgin County OPP launched a search and the pair was taken into custody.

Police say a 27-year-old from Port Burwell has been charged with:

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm, CC 320.16(2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, CC 354(1)(a)

Careless Driving causing bodily harm, HTA 130(1)

Driving while under suspension, HTA 53(1)

Possession of a schedule I substance - Methamphetamine, CDSA 4(1)

A 23-year-old also from Port Burwell has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both will appear in court at a later date.