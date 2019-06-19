Featured
Crash into hydro pole causes large power outage
Viewer video of crash into hydro pole at Wellington Road and Frank Place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Source: Stephen Testa)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:48AM EDT
A crash on Wellington Road at Frank Place caused a wide-spread power outage in the area Wednesday morning.
Police and the fire department responded to the single-motor-vehicle collision at 3:10 a.m.
TheY say the vehicle struck a hydro pole causing the outage. London Hydro was called to the scene to repair the damage.
Wellington Road was closed in both directions from Grand Avenue to Emery Street.
No injuries have been reported and the investigation continues.