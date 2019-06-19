

A crash on Wellington Road at Frank Place caused a wide-spread power outage in the area Wednesday morning.

Police and the fire department responded to the single-motor-vehicle collision at 3:10 a.m.

TheY say the vehicle struck a hydro pole causing the outage. London Hydro was called to the scene to repair the damage.

Wellington Road was closed in both directions from Grand Avenue to Emery Street.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation continues.