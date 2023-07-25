Crash injures one in city’s west end

Emergency crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Oxford Street West and Juniper Street, closing two eastbound lanes for a period of time.

The London Fire Department said one person was taken to hospital for their injuries. They’ve since cleared the scene and reopened one lane of traffic.

Emergency crews attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Oxford Street West and Juniper Street on July 25, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)