Crash in Oxford claims the life of motorcycle driver
There was a fatal crash at the intersection of Karn Road at Foldens Line on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:12PM EDT
One person died following a crash in South-West Oxford Township Thursday.
OPP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving at motorcycle at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Karn Road at Foldens Line.
One driver was taken to area hospital with life threatening injuries and died.
Roads in the area remain closed for the investigation:
Foldens Line (County Road 6) between Beachville Road and Clarke Road
Karn Road between Plank Line (Harris Street) and West Hill Line
Highway 401 off/exit ramps both eastbound and westbound at Foldens Line