One person died following a crash in South-West Oxford Township Thursday.

OPP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving at motorcycle at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Karn Road at Foldens Line.

One driver was taken to area hospital with life threatening injuries and died.

Roads in the area remain closed for the investigation:

Foldens Line (County Road 6) between Beachville Road and Clarke Road

Karn Road between Plank Line (Harris Street) and West Hill Line

Highway 401 off/exit ramps both eastbound and westbound at Foldens Line