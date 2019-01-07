Featured
Crash in Clinton sends one to hospital
A viewer sent in this photo of a crash in Clinton, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 4:26PM EST
A Huron County man is facing a careless driving charge following a crash in Clinton’s downtown.
The crash took place Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 4 and 8 in Clinton.
Police say the 27-year-old driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries after colliding with a fuel truck shortly after noon.
The fuel truck driver was not hurt.
The driver of the car is a facing a charge of careless driving.