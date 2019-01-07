

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Huron County man is facing a careless driving charge following a crash in Clinton’s downtown.

The crash took place Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 4 and 8 in Clinton.

Police say the 27-year-old driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries after colliding with a fuel truck shortly after noon.

The fuel truck driver was not hurt.

The driver of the car is a facing a charge of careless driving.