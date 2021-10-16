Crash closes Sarnia, Ont. roadway

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Sarnia, Ont. police have closed a section of Blackwell Road for an investigation into a single-vehicle collision.

Officials say Blackwell is closed between Telfer Road and Blackwell Sideroad is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians until further notice.

The Sarnia Police Service Traffic Division is on scene investigating.

No details have been released on the severity of the crash or any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861 Ext. 6203