WINGHAM, ONT. -- A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Huron County highway tonight.

A section of Highway 8, east of Clinton, has been closed since 4 p.m. due to a collision.

There are no details, as of yet, on the extent of the injuries due to the crash, but the highway has been closed for over four hours now, between Wildlife Line and Sanctuary Line.

The crash, appears to have happened at the intersection of Front Road, and Highway 8.