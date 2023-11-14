LONDON
London

    • Crash closes Highway 83 outside Exeter

    A crash occurred east of Exeter, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023, closing Highway 83 and sending one person to hospital. (Source: OPP) A crash occurred east of Exeter, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023, closing Highway 83 and sending one person to hospital. (Source: OPP)

    Huron OPP are on scene of a crash east of Exeter and are asking people to avoid the area.

    The crash happened on Thames Road east at Sunshine Line and road closures are in place.

    Ornge air ambulance was called in and a spokesperson confirmed with CTV News that one patient is being taken to Victoria Hospital in London.

    No other details have been provided in terms of how the crash happened or severity of any injuries.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

