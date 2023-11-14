Crash closes Highway 83 outside Exeter

Huron OPP are on scene of a crash east of Exeter and are asking people to avoid the area.

The crash happened on Thames Road east at Sunshine Line and road closures are in place.

Ornge air ambulance was called in and a spokesperson confirmed with CTV News that one patient is being taken to Victoria Hospital in London.

No other details have been provided in terms of how the crash happened or severity of any injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.