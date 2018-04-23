Featured
Crash between car and transport truck turns fatal
A large section of Perth Road 130 was blocked off by police following a serious collision on Monday, April 23, 2018.
CTV London
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 6:12PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 2:35PM EDT
A crash Monday afternoon near Sebringville has turned fatal.
Perth County OPP say Elizabeth Hibbert, 81, of St. Marys died after a collision involving a car and a transport truck on Perth Road 130 around 4 p.m.
A second occupant of the car remains in hospital at this time.
The investigation continues, but charges are not anticipated.