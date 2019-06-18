As of Saturday, June 22 you will be able to travel from Grand Bend to the Cowbell Farm by helicopter. From Wednesday to Saturday, Cowbell Brewing Co. along with Great Lakes Helicopter (GLH) will offer the unique experience of travelling in a helicopter. Guests will depart from Grand Bend and will fly along the Lake Huron coastline ending up at Cowbell Brewing.

“The Great Lakes Helicopter team is excited to announce this new and unique service, in cooperation with Cowbell,” says Bill Leyburne, Owner of Great Lakes Helicopter. “Our two local companies are working together to create memorable experiences for every Cowbell Guest, whether they live down the road, or half-way around the world!”

Guests can enjoy VIP tours, local farm-to-table meals, and award wining craft beer while visiting the brewery.

Costs of flights vary.