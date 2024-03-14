Cowan point streak on hold, Knights win on the road in Erie

The London Knights pummeled the Otters in Erie Wednesday night.

Kaleb Lawrence had two goals for London, Owen Willmore got the win in net, stopping 24 of 25 shots.

Not on the ice was Easton Cowan, meaning he did not extend his point streak because he's listed as day—to-day with an injury.

If he plays Friday at home, he could tie the point streak at 33 games.