    Cowan continues point streak, tying franchise record

    Easton Cowan of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)
    It was an historic night at Budweiser Gardens Friday when the Knights took on The Soo Greyhounds.

    Easton Cowan had two assists, giving him the point he needed to tie Dave Gilmore’s franchise record point streak at 33 games.

    In the end, the Knights won 6-3 over the Greyhounds.

    The Knights play the Spitfires in Windsor on Sunday. If Cowan earns a point, the record will solely belong to him.

    Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

