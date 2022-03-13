COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectors

It wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March.

"All the other restaurants, they aren’t asking, so we thought, we’re going to be different, so then people have a choice," says co-owner, Veronika Cook.

Requiring vaccine passports in most Ontario businesses, was lifted by the government on March 1st. After talking with their customers, and staff, the Cook’s decided to air on the side to caution, and they’re not alone. The Stratford Festival will require patrons to show their proof of vaccination until the end of April. Broadway, is doing the same.

Most Ontario hospitals, who implemented their own mandatory vaccination policies for staff, are also keeping their restrictions in place.

"From a staffing point of view, and I’m included in that, we won’t be changing that practice, and we also require any new members joining the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, to be vaccinated, as well," says Andrew Williams, CEO of hospitals in Stratford, St. Marys, Clinton, and Seaforth.

Family caregivers, visiting HPHA hospitals, are required to prove their vaccination status, as well, but that may change, in the coming weeks.

"Over the next number of weeks, as restrictions ease, and more interactions occur in the community, we’ll assess the impact on hospitalizations, and will revisit some of our practices, later in the spring," says Williams.

Back at Fig Studio Kitchen, they’ll keep asking for vaccine passports, for the time being, and are still evaluating how they’ll handle mandatory masks ending, come March 21st.

"I think it’s part of being a business owner, that you should be able to decide for yourself, what you want to do, and how you want to do thing, so, we’re going to keep doing it," says Cook.