COVID outbreak at Listowel hospital

Listowel Hospital

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.

Soldiers walk on a path as smoke billows from the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver