COVID assessments changing in Huron Perth

Starting Monday, COVID symptomatic residents in Huron and Perth counties frustrated they no longer qualify for a PCR test, have another diagnosis option in Stratford.

“You have a number of individuals with COVID-19 related symptoms, and yet have lost the opportunity for testing. With their symptoms worsening, they certainly could use their family doctor or the nearest emergency room, so what we’re doing is trying to provide some support for the volumes in our communities by enabling these extra appointments,” says VP of Partnerships and Chief Nursing Executive with the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, Deborah Wiseman

Symptomatic residents who no longer quality for a COVID PCR test and can’t access rapid tests, can now book an appointment to see a physician at Stratford’s COVID assessment centre at the Rotary Complex at 353 McCarthy Rd.

It’s something the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) offered previously, now they’re offering it up to symptomatic members of the general public who no longer qualify for tests.

“It helps keep those with mild symptoms away from our emergency departments, and it helps our local physicians manage, not only the COVID-related respiratory symptoms as well as flu, but, importantly still see patients for other clinical reasons as well,” says Wiseman.

The HPHA says they only want to see people for clinical assessments at the COVID assessment centre if they have one of the following symptoms:

Fever for five or more days

Mild to moderate breathing difficulty

Poor drinking or dehydration

A child three to six months old with any symptoms.

People with more severe symptoms are asked to go to their nearest Emergency Room. People with mild symptoms are asked to manage them from home. Appointments are required and walk-ins are not being accepted

“We’re hoping this will re-engage the public and give them another opportunity to see physicians,” says Wiseman.

You can find a link for booking a doctor’s assessment at Stratford’s COVID assessment centre by visiting www.HPHA.ca.