COVID-19 vaccine policy going into effect at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.
Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. is putting a COVID-19 vaccine policy into place.
Effective Friday, anybody aged 12 and older entering the venue for a ticketed event, will need to show proof of full vaccination or proof of medical exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.
Those under the age of 12 will need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.
Face masks will be required as per Step 3 protocols from the Ontario Government, except for brief times when eating or drinking and re-entry to the building will be prohibited.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. told Americans to 'reconsider travel' to Canada mainly for the benefit of those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccine hesitancy highest in Alberta, racialized groups at rollout's start: survey
A national survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when the country's rollout began, but intentions were lower among certain demographics, including residents of Alberta and racialized communities.
BREAKING | COVID-19 modelling: B.C.'s daily cases could approach record levels by late September
The number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily in British Columbia could approach record levels by late September under a "moderate transmission" scenario, according to new modelling data presented Tuesday.
Manitoba Indigenous leaders endorse Liberal candidate at NDP event
Two Indigenous leaders in Manitoba endorsed a Liberal candidate during an NDP campaign event with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh standing behind them.
Conservatives would balance budget with economic ramp-up and 'without cuts': O'Toole
A Conservative government would balance the budget "without cuts" within 10 years, leader Erin O'Toole said Tuesday, elaborating on a plan that hinges on a decade of juiced-up economic growth.
Singh to target 'big-money' house-flippers by hiking taxable amount of capital gains
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promised Tuesday to crack down on 'big-money' house-flippers by increasing the taxable amount of capital gains profits from 50 to 75 per cent.
Ottawa pins hopes on Kabul airport reopening as hundreds with links to Canada stuck
Ottawa is pinning its hopes on the Kabul airport soon reopening as thousands of people with links to Canada found themselves stranded in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on Tuesday following the overnight withdrawal of all American soldiers from the country.
UPDATED | Kelvin Goertzen to become Manitoba's next premier
Kelvin Goertzen has been named as the interim leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party, and will be sworn in as interim premier on Wednesday.
Inoculation frustration: Compassion of doctors, nurses tested treating Alberta's unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Months after COVID-19 vaccinations became available to all eligible Albertans, many people are still refusing to get them and subsequently ending up in hospital.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash at Woodlawn and Victoria Roads
Guelph police are on the scene of a serious collision at Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North.
-
Kitchener Centre Liberal candidate Raj Saini denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour
Kitchener Centre Liberal candidate Raj Saini issued a statement Tuesday denying allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
-
'Normal life was finished': Afghan refugees begin resettling in Waterloo Region
Refugees that escaped Afghanistan are resettling into their new life in Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
'In a blink it went from peacefulness to mayhem': Two local residents escape Yorkdale mall shooting
It was a frightening scene at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto after reports of shots fired sent the shopping centre into lockdown on Sunday.
-
'Significant movement' made in preparing to find source of Wheatley explosion
Municipal and provincial officials have formed a technical advisory group to build a framework for the investigation into the cause of a Wheatley explosion that levelled a downtown building.
-
'Removing people's choices': Realtor's association says blind bidding shouldn’t be banned
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is speaking out about the housing plans at the forefront of the federal election debate.
Barrie
-
Parents frustrated they can't switch students to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise
A new school year begins next week, leaving some parents in Simcoe County feeling frustrated that they can't switch their children to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases climb.
-
One dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township
One person has died in an early-morning crash on Tuesday on Highway 12 in Tay Township.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 27 new COVID-19 cases, health unit opens school clinics
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no new virus-related deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man swims across Lake Wanapitei in memory of his friend’s son
With a team of supporters beside him in the water, a welcoming committee waiting on shore, and the memory of a very special little boy pushing him on, Mattieu Bonin swam across Lake Wanapitei on Tuesday.
-
Greater Sudbury employee now charged with sexual assault of a child
An employee with the City of Greater Sudbury has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday.
-
Sudbury police seize almost $218K in cocaine and fentanyl
Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday they have arrested several suspects, seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine worth almost $218,000, as well as a handgun and cash.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa store is paying $500 to every vaccinated employee
An Ottawa-based clothing and outdoor equipment store is paying each of its employees a $500 bonus for being vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Ontario business owners wait for vaccine certificate details as Quebec's passport launches
As Quebec prepares to activate its provincial vaccine passport system, which reserves access to many non-essential services for only those who are fully vaccinated, Ontario is under pressure to do the same.
-
Ontario optometrists poised to withdraw provincially covered services Wednesday
Optometrists in Ontario are poised to withdraw services covered by provincial health insurance starting Wednesday after a breakdown in talks with the government over reimbursement for procedure costs.
Toronto
-
Ontario extends three paid COVID-19 sick days through the end of 2021
The Ontario government says that it will extend its paid sick leave program by three months so that it runs until the end of the year as new data emerges about the quick spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
-
Ontario's top doctor scraps media briefing as province works to create vaccine certificate system
Ontario's top doctor scrapped a planned COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the provincial government confirmed it is working on unveiling a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
Ontario optometrists poised to withdraw provincially covered services Wednesday
Optometrists in Ontario are poised to withdraw services covered by provincial health insurance starting Wednesday after a breakdown in talks with the government over reimbursement for procedure costs.
Montreal
-
Leaked memo reveals ER nurse worked while symptomatic for COVID-19; several protocols broken at Quebec hospital
Lakeshore Hospital on Montreal's West Island is dealing with the fallout after an unvaccinated nurse worked while positive with COVID-19. Protocols were also broken, leading to "multiple exposures" over several days, according to a memo obtained by CTV News.
-
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rise by 425, hospitalizations up by six
Quebec reported 425 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with six more hospitalizations and one death due to the disease.
-
Mandatory vaccinations in Quebec health-care sector coming, vaccine passport exemptions given to two groups
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday that mandatory vaccinations are coming for health-care workers, and the Health Ministry (MSSS) will grant vaccine passport rule exemptions for certain people in the province who have not been double-vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 vaccines.
Atlantic
-
'Angels were watching over my son that night': Father of teen found injured in ATV crash
A father of a teenager whose ATV crash left him injured over the weekend is thanking the three men who found him along the trail early Saturday mornin
-
N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers -- including 7 women -- sworn into office
Tim Houston was sworn in as Nova Scotia's 30th premier Tuesday, naming 18 cabinet ministers, including seven women, after promising to address gender parity in the executive council.
-
N.S. man has been living in a hospital for 9 months – his sister blames 'inept' government department
Wendy Martin has a pile of paperwork that is testament to a fight that has consumed her for months – to find her brother a proper place to live with the supports he needs.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Kelvin Goertzen to become Manitoba's next premier
Kelvin Goertzen has been named as the interim leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party, and will be sworn in as interim premier on Wednesday.
-
'There is a fracture': Winkler grapples with divide over vaccine mandates, pandemic measures
Local leaders in Winkler, Man. are trying to find ways to bridge a growing divide over mandatory vaccinations and other pandemic measures.
-
Two young girls hit by impaired driver while walking on sidewalk in Thompson: RCMP
A young girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she and her sister were hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by a man who was impaired.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
The province reported 920 new cases as well as 431 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 106 in intensive care units on Tuesday.
-
'Commendable': Alberta judge OKs open custody for woman who helped kill Calgary man
A young woman given the maximum youth sentence for her part in killing a man she and her boyfriend had gone with to buy drugs will serve the remainder of her sentence in open custody.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Calgary and surrounding areas
Large hail, strong wind and heavy rain could be seen Tuesday afternoon in Calgary and areas to the south, prompting Environment Canada to issue severe thunderstorm watches, which were upgraded to warnings later in the day.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
The province reported 920 new cases as well as 431 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 106 in intensive care units on Tuesday.
-
Alberta Health Services makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all staff
Alberta Health Services employees, including frontline healthcare workers, will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'Living and dead cockroaches' discovered in Edmonton restaurant, prompts closure: AHS
An Edmonton restaurant has been forced to close following a number of infractions observed by an executive officer with Alberta Health Services.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 2 deaths, 68 new cases as active COVID-19 cases surpass 600 for first time
Two more people in the Vancouver Island region are dead Tuesday as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the region surpassed 600 for the first time.
-
'All I heard was 'pop, pop'': Victoria police investigating murder in upscale neighbourhood
Residents of an upscale Victoria neighbourhood say they awoke to the sounds of possible gunfire Tuesday. Police confirm they are investigating a murder.
-
Mounties in B.C. release image of man wanted for peeing on Dairy Queen counter after mask dispute
Mounties have released a new image of a man who allegedly urinated on the counter of a Dairy Queen on Vancouver Island after staff told him to wear a mask.