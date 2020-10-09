LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Sir Arthur Currie Public School according to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

This marks the third case in a London public elementary school after two staff members tested positive at the public French board elementary school La Pommeraie.

Officials have not disclosed if the case at the northwest London school is a staff member or student.

A post to reddit confirmed says parents and staff were notified Thursday night, but that the board also did not indicate if the case was staff or student.

The TVDSB says the school is remaining open and school buses will continue to operate.

“If you have not been contacted by the MLHU, your child is not considered to be at risk,” said Thames Valley Education Director Mark Fisher.

“Only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by MLHU and will be asked to remain in self-isolation for a period of 14 days.”

Since the beginning of back to school London has seen relatively few cases within schools.

However, this week has since the confirmation of four new cases beginning with a case at Saunders Secondary School.

This is a developing story more to come…