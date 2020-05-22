INGERSOLL, ON -- Southwestern Public Heath has confirmed seven positive COVID-19 test results at Secord Trails Care Community Long_Term Care Home.

One health care worker was diagnosed on Monday, followed by six more positive results as of Friday morning.

Although test results are still pending, none of the approximately 110 residents have currently been diagnosed.

"… Our staff are moving quickly to inform people of their results, trace contacts, and provide guidance on self-isolation and other safety measures," says Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health.

Lock says they are working closely with staff at Secord Trails to contain the spread of the virus and connect recourses for their residents during their current outbreak.

Special precautions including wearing masks, temperature checks twice per shift, rigorous frequent cleaning, and isolation protocols have been put in place.

Only essential visitors are allowed to visit, once they complete active screening including temperature checks.