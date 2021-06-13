Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at University Hospital in London
Published Sunday, June 13, 2021 4:33PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 4:36PM EDT
University Hospital in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- CTV News has been informed of a COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital's 8TU Transplant Unit, Sunday.
According to the London Health Sciences Centre's website, less than five individuals currently have the virus.
It is unknown if the outbreak is among staff and/or patients.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit has been informed.