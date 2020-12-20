LONDON, ONT -- Two employees at Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care Home in Aylmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Director of Homes and Seniors Services Michele Harris says that both employees are asymptomatic and isolating at home.

"At this time, there are no other reported cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents at Terrace Lodge. We are monitoring residents and screening staff for symptoms of COVID-19," Harris said in an announcement Saturday.

Any resident who is self-isolating can have a maximum of one essential caregiver visit, that essential care-giver can not visit any other resident for 14 days.

"We continue to work very closely with Southwestern Public Health officials on outbreak management and practice."

A care-giver at Terrace Lodge tested postive for Covid-19 on December 6., and has since recovered.