WINGHAM, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Listowel Memorial Hospital.

The Huron-Perth Health Unit says a single staff member has tested positive, triggering the outbreak status.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak in a Perth County hospital this month.

On Dec. 4, an outbreak was declared at the Stratford General Hospital. Seven staff members at the hospital have come down with the virus there.

The Municipality of North Perth, which encompasses Listowel, has seen cases more than triple since mid-November.