MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a rooming house in Hanover, Ont.

At least 10 cases are associated with the outbreak at the Forum rooming house at 315 10th St. and the facility has been closed.

Health officials say anyone who entered, visited or stayed at that location since May 26 is considered a high-risk contact.

Those contacts are asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were at the residence and get tested at an assessment centre, but remain in self-isolation regardless of the outcome of the testing.

The health unit is doing testing and mobile vaccination for non-cases, and in concert with Grey County, working to provide alternative housing.

That includes support for cases and close contacts to maintain basic necessities like food and supplies during isolation to prevent drug and alcohol withdrawal.

Public health officials say they are also working with police to ensure security.