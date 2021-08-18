COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. bar

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.

Five people tested positive for COVID-19 after being at the Lost Love Social House at 153 Carling St.

The patrons attended the club on Aug. 8 and early in the morning on Aug. 9. It's not clear if these cases are linked to other outbreaks.

On Saturday, the MLHU declared an outbreak at Delilah’s restaurant on Richmond Row after 15 guests tested positive for the virus.

“This is the second outbreak we’ve declared in the last four days that has been tied to a downtown bar, where we know people have been gathering without masks and where it is much more difficult to follow public health guidance,” says Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health.

“These situations are particularly challenging as we know that the age groups attending these places have lower vaccination rates and the Delta variant is circulating widely among this demographic. These are the situations where the fourth wave really has the potential to take hold,” he adds.

Anyone who attended the Lost Love Social Club from Aug. 8 to 9 should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.