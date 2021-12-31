COVID-19 outbreak and suspected outbreak declared in Elgin County long-term care homes

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is dealing with several cases of COVID-19 among long-term care and retirement homes.

Across Elgin County’s three long-term care homes there are a total of one staff member at both Elgin Manor and Bobier Villa and four residents at Elgin manor who have tested positive for the virus.

According to a release from the county, all residents of the homes are being closely monitored by medical teams.

As directed by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Elgin Manor has declared a confirmed outbreak and Bobier Villa as a suspect outbreak.