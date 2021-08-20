COVID-19: MLHU reports most daily cases since May
Cases in the region continued to rise Friday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 38 new cases, but no deaths.
It is the highest case count in Middlesex-London in nearly three months -- 49 cases were reported on May 27. The region has been back in double-digit territory for more than a week, with 23 cases reported both Wednesday and Thursday.
The region now has a total of 13,069 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,685 cases resolved leaving 152 active. There are 3,686 cases with a variant of concern -- 174 with the Delta variant -- and another 194 that are mutation-positive.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. Fewer than five staff are positive.
An outbreak at Grand Wood Park Retirement Residence has been declared over. Two cases were reported at the home, both of which were fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile two outbreaks associated with downtown London bars have continued to grow.
As of Thursday, there were 22 primary cases and four secondary cases linked to the outbreak at Delilah's on Richmond Row and eight cases associated with the outbreak at the Lost Love Social Club on Carling Street.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – three new, 23 active, 4,035 total, 3,928 resolved, 84 deaths, 951 variants
- Grey-Bruce – two new, 31 active, 2,215 total, 2,158 resolved, 21 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 23 active, 2,781 total, 2,704 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – two new, 16 active, 1,985 total, 1,912 resolved, 57 deaths, 371 variants
- Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 19 active, 3,664 total, 3,577 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants
For the first time since early June, Ontario health officials reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, with 650 confirmed on Friday.
