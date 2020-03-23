LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex County believes it will be the first municipality in Ontario to hold a council meeting 100 per cent online.

“I don’t think anyone has done this before,“ explains County CEO Bill Rayburn. “We’re trying to figure out how the logistics will work, but generally we're trying to keep everything as normal as possible.”

Members of Middlesex County council will video conference their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The Middlesex County building is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rayburn believes video conferencing will allow more people to view government decision-making.

“It is much better than asking people in a community of our size to come into downtown London at 1 p.m. on a Tuesday.”

Last week, the province passed emergency amendments to the Municipal Act permitting council members in Ontario to vote remotely.

Rayburn believes this is an opportunity to see if council meetings can be modernized, especially for rural and northern communities.

“I see this as a real opportunity, even if it’s a hybrid going forward. I hope the province is watching.”

The county council meeting can be viewed at 1pm on Tuesday, March 24 on YouTube.