COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Caradoc Community Centre to close its doors Wednesday

Nearly two years after opening and almost 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine later, the mass vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre will close its doors for good on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), the mass vaccination clinic located at the Caradoc Community Centre, located in Mount Brydges, Ont., will close its doors after administering 111,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of London and Middlesex County.

The clinic originally opened its doors on Feb. 18, 2021 and was the second location in the Middlesex-London region to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are very pleased to be able to return the Caradoc Community Centre to the Strathroy-Caradoc and Middlesex County community, who have been so supportive of the vaccination efforts that have been undertaken there for almost 22 months,” said Mary Lou Albanese, MLHU director of environmental health and infectious disease.

Despite the closure of the Caradoc Community Centre vaccination clinic, residents will still be able to obtain a vaccine and booster dose at several London and Middlesex County locations.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Western Fair remains open, while the mobile clinic at Westmount Shopping Centre will continue to operate until the end of December.

“The facility proved to be an excellent location for a vaccination clinic. Over 424 clinic days at Caradoc, the team was able to provide 111,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countless people; not only decreasing their risk of getting sick, but also doing their part to help protect friends, neighbours and loved ones,” said Albanese.