COVID-19 in November: Kids driving local COVID-19 cases and slow uptake for boosters

London, Ont. -

A public health official warns case counts are rising in nearby parts of the province, and London and Middlesex County’s best defence remains vaccination.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers delivered a warning about the pandemic’s impact as winter approaches and people start spending more time indoors.

“The incident rates are rising in other jurisdictions not too far from Middlesex-London,” he said.

Thus far in Middlesex-London case counts remain relatively low, but a trend is emerging among kids still too young to be vaccinated.

“The incident rate among those under 12 is around two or three times higher than any comparable group,” explained Summers.

He believes approval to vaccinate five to 11-year-olds would help stabilize infection rates among kids.

Meanwhile, demand for a booster shot among those eligible has been modest.

About 4,000 to 6,000 people have booked an appointment in this region, representing just 10 to 20 per cent of the eligible population

Dr. Summers isn’t surprised, “We don’t anticipate it will be as much of a rush for those third doses as it was for the first and second dose.”

People in eligible demographics must wait six months after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to receive a booster, meaning a growing number will become eligible in December and January.

As dropping temperatures drive more activities indoors, Dr. Summers emphasizes the protection offered by being fully vaccinated.

“The incident rate among those who are unvaccinated are five to 10 times higher than what we see with those who are vaccinated,” he said.