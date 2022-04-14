COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London going into Easter long weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 156 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and no additional deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting that 321 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19, which is up from 278 staff members reported out sick Wednesday. As of April 13, St. Joseph’s Health Care has reported 169 COVID-19 cases among staff.

The LHSC is currently caring for 41 inpatients with COVID-19, while five patients or fewer are in adult critical care. Five or fewer patients are currently in Children’s Hospital with COVID-19, with zero inpatients in paediatric critical care, according to the LHSC.

That brings the total number of active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region to 1,075 and a total of 366 deaths.