LONDON, ONT -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer.

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says the school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

In a statement, TVDSB say staff, parents and guardians of all East Elgin Secondary students were immediately notified.

SWPH say it is investigating the case and identifying close contacts but did not disclose if the case is a student or staff member.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered at risk. SWPH will only contact staff and students identified as a close contact and will be advised to stay home from school and quarantine for 14 days.