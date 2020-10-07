LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed that there is a positive COVID-19 case at Saunders Secondary School.

This is the second case to be identified at a London area high school and the third case regionally since in-class learning returned in September.

The first case was at H.B. Beal Secondary School. Saunders S.S. is London's biggest high school by population.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says staff and parents of all students were immediately notified.

The board did not say if the case is a student or staff member.

The school will be remaining open and school buses will be operating.

Any parent who has not been contacted by the health unit should consider their child not at risk.

Only those at risk have been contact by MLHU and are to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

All school related cases are being logged and tracked on the TVDSB website.