LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at H.B. Beal Secondary School.

The MLHU won't disclose whether the infected person is a student or a staff member, citing privacy concerns. Although it has been confirmed to CTV News that only one class is believed to be impacted.

Close contacts of the person in question have been notified and will be asked to get tested.

“We are working closely with the Thames Valley District School Board and the staff at Beal Secondary School to ensure everyone has the information they need to address concerns while also reducing the risk the virus could spread further,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU in a news release.

“In the meantime, we are asking parents of students, and staff members, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and to seek testing at an Assessment Centre should any develop,” Dr. Mackie adds.

The health unit has also notified the Thames Valley District School Board as well as members of the school community and will be providing instructions and guidance.