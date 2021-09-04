COVID-19 case at protest prompts warning from Lambton Public Health

Lambton Public Health headquarters in Sarnia, Ont. are seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London) Lambton Public Health headquarters in Sarnia, Ont. are seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island