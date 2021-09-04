COVID-19 case at protest prompts warning from Lambton Public Health

Windsor, Ont. -

Lambton Public Health is asking anyone who attended a protest at Mike Weir Park earlier this week to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.

The protest which focused on COVID-19 vaccines and youth took place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Mike Weir Park, in Bright’s Grove, Ont., near Sarnia.

“The individual was contagious at the event, and indicated they had a lot of conversations with fellow protestors unmasked for greater than 15 minutes,” said Lori Lucas, supervisor of Health Protection. “They also noted that physical distancing was not being observed. We are now encouraging anyone who attended the event to monitor for symptoms. If symptomatic, individuals should isolate immediately, and get tested at their earliest convenience.”

Public Assessment Centres may be accessed by appointment only for those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or those who do not have symptoms, but are at high risk of contracting the virus due to close contact with confirmed cases. For further information on hours of operation and/or to find an assessment centre location near you please access LPH’s COVID-19 Testing page.

“If your test comes back positive, LPH will be in touch with you directly. If you receive a negative test, no further action is required,” said LPH in a news release.

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild – like flu and other common respiratory infections – to severe. The most common symptoms include: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat, and runny nose.