LONDON, ONT. -- London's first COVID-19 assessment centre is scheduled to open Monday morning at Oakridge Arena.

It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The arena is located at 825 Valetta St. in London.

Testing for the virus will not be done at the centre, but will be used as a facility where people can be seen by a healthcare provider for COVID-19 related concerns.

This means people do not have to visit an emergency department, urgent care centre or their family doctor.

Although, anyone with severe respiratory issues or a medical emergency, should immediately go to a hospital.

The centre is a joint operation between the London Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph’s Health Care London and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.