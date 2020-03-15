LONDON, ONT. -- There were lineups at London's first COVID-19 assessment centre hours before it was scheduled to open Monday morning at Oakridge Arena.

An officer on traffic coordination tells CTV News people started arriving around 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening.

There were about 60 vehicles waiting before the scheduled opening.

The centre, located at 825 Valetta St. in London, is slated to be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Testing for the virus will not be done at the centre, but will be used as a facility where people can be seen by a health care provider for COVID-19 related concerns.

Staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) could be seen assessing people as they remained in their vehicles.

The goal is for people to not have to visit an emergency department, urgent care centre or their family doctor.

Although anyone with severe respiratory issues or a medical emergency, should immediately go to a hospital.

The centre is a joint operation between the London Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph’s Health Care London and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.