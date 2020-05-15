WALKERTON, ONT -- As the May long weekend approached 20 years ago, e. coli in the drinking water of Walkerton, Ontario, began making people in the town fall ill.

By the time the ordeal was over, seven would be dead and 23-hundred others were sickened.

The town had planned to mark the anniversary this past week, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled those plans.

Residents say the service would have been a celebration of how far the town of five-thousand has come since those dark days.

But some worry the lessons learned about drinking-water safety are slowly being forgotten.

They point to the scores of similar places -- including Indigenous communities -- where water still isn't safe to drink.