LONDON, ONT. -- Before entering the London courthouse you must now undergo a medical assessment at the Queens Avenue entrance.

As courthouses across the province reopen their doors to deal with criminal and civil matters, new COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Once inside you can also see physical distancing markings on the floors and walls.

For the moment, only two Superior courtrooms are open along with three provincial courtrooms and all have low-capacity and restricted seating.

New Plexiglas has been installed separating the judges, lawyers, clerks and the accused.

Other courtrooms are also set up for remote video appearances only.

This is the first of three phases for reopening the courts put in place by the province, with more changes expected in September and November.