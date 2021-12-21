Court proceedings to change to virtual with no new jury selection until February due to COVID-19

London, Ont. -

According to their website, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has made temporary adjustments until the beginning of February, 2022.

Effective Monday December 20, due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the Court will not start new jury selection for any court location until February 7.

Proceedings currently in progress, including jury trials will have accommodations made to those who do not wish to attend in person.

Those who have a lawyer and technology to do so are being encouraged to patriate in their hearing virtually.

While efforts should be made to hear matters remotely, criminal judge alone trials and other criminal matters may continue in-person at the discretion of the presiding judge.

All Civil cases and Family and Child Protection matters will proceed virtually.

The Court may direct cases to continue as hybrid hearings.